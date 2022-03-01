Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Gushes About His Friendship With Robert De Niro - Exclusive

While the most prolific and well-known celebrity chefs have undoubtedly crossed paths with many A-list stars, few can call a celebrity their friend and business partner. And though Chef Nobu Matsuhisa recently taught model Brooklyn Beckham how to prepare sushi, his relationship with actor Robert De Niro might actually be his closest. Lucky for us, Chef Matsuhisa discussed the decades-long partnership and friendship the pair share in an exclusive interview with Mashed.

Together, Matsuhisa and De Niro have launched the Nobu empire — including a number of restaurants and hotels, with a slate of openings scheduled for the next two years — but they did not reach such success overnight. "Well, the first time I met Bob was in 1988. Then, we started the business partnerships in 1994," Chef Matsuhisa explained. "He trusted my teams and the quality of food. Also, he's the best to understand and trust us," Matsuhisa added. And, given De Niro's lack of culinary experience at the time, the duo needed such trust to grow.