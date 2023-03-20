Gwyneth Paltrow Defended Her Almond Mom Diet

If you've been on the health and wellness side of TikTok, you've probably come across a few videos commenting on Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial extreme "almond mom" diet. According to CBS News, an almond mom is slang for someone pushing harmful dieting, especially on their children. In the now infamous interview with Dr. Will Cole, Paltrow highlighted some concerning habits the actress says she takes part in the name of health, including fasting for 12 hours a day and eating a fairly calorie-sparse bowl of bone broth.

The viral podcast interview happened as part of a conversation between Paltrow and Cole, a naturopath and chiropractor. During the podcast, Paltrow was hooked up to an IV pumping the star full of a cocktail of vitamins and nutrients, according to Jezebel. The interview has proved extremely controversial on TikTok, with many users accusing Paltrow of perpetuating harmful diet culture sentiments and passing off signs of disordered eating as 'wellness'. In response to Paltrow's interview, registered dietician and fellow TikToker nutritionalsarah said, "Believe it or not, it's okay to eat when your body tells you that it's hungry."