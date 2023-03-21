KFC Is Begging You To Stop Believing The Free Chicken Refill TikTok Hoax

We wish this was real, but unfortunately, KFC has since made a public statement to confirm that it is a hoax, and to dissuade fans from flocking to their local branch to try it out. "The bad news is: the free bucket refill rumor is a lie," the chain wrote on Twitter, prompting hundreds of disappointed comments. However, they then went on to advertise a special offer that means you can still get a good few dollars shaved off your next order — which we think is better than nothing. "The good news: we have a special offer for $10 buckets in our app," they said. There are also some genius KFC hacks you may want to try out.

As for where the screenshot of KFC's supposed policy came from — its source is still unknown. According to TODAY, the same text has been attributed to other fast food chains and used in the past by customers trying to get free food, but this viral scandal makes it clear that the policies you see online may not actually be in place. Better luck next time, chicken lovers!