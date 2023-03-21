Omi Hopper Breaks Down The One Big Myth You Can Stop Believing About Puerto Rican Food - Exclusive

In Season 2, Episode 6 of "Next Level Chef," Omi Hopper finally got her hands on an ingredient that gave her an upper hand — plantains. The Puerto Rican social media chef had a hard time adjusting to the "Next Level Chef" kitchens, where — she told Mashed in an exclusive interview — even garlic was at times hard to find. "I'm like, 'Where the heck is garlic? They hide it, where is it?'" she recounted. "I'm looking for peppers, looking for cilantro. I'm like, 'Where's my cilantro? I got nothing green here.' There's so many times that I'm like, 'Okay, we're going to make our own adobo.'"

Hopper has never swayed in her culinary goals — a look at her socials is a testament to that. Visit the contestant's Insta-kitchen for pasteles de yuca, sopas de salchichón, enchiladas, empanadas, chicken thighs in mango chipotle, and more island flavors. "Puerto Rican food in specific, we don't get enough of a light," Hopper told Mashed. The social media chef is out to change that and to clear up some major stereotypes about the island's cuisine that she's constantly butting her head against.