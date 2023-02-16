Omi Hopper Brings Puerto Rican Flavors To Next Level Chef - Exclusive Interview

18 of 24 of you made it from the hotel to the actual first episode of "Next Level Chef." What was that about, and what was going through your head?

The day before Episode 1, we all had a pre-photo shoot and pre-interview, and it was the first time that the contestants were meeting each other. We got to talk to each other ... This is a competition show, but these people are the only people in the world that are living this with you, because you don't get to share this with anyone else until we have the green light. Immediately, you make such a connection with them ... The casting directors did such an amazing job of getting all of us together. We were a great group, and I'm not saying that to be biased ...

We were told from before, "There's 24 of you, but that's in case somebody gets sick, in case somebody doesn't make it, in case somebody's flight gets canceled ... but only 18 of you are going to make it to Episode 1." I was like, "What do you mean?" So the pressure is on. I remember being told, "If by 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, you don't hear a knock on your door, assume that you're not one of the 18."

Instant bubble guts — instant hot and cold feelings. You're like, "What is going on?" And ... as I'm a woman of faith, I believe that if I can speak it into existence, it is going to be. That night, we finished all the photo shoots and we finished the video shoots, and I went back to my room. I did my hair. This is a process, by the way — this hair has its own personality ... I decided that I was going to iron my pants, but the nerves ... I'm using a hair dryer that's not my own; it's the hotel hair dryer. I'm putting my diffuser [on them]. I create this big cloud of smoke, the alarm goes off, and I'm like, "What the heck am I doing?"

I start ironing my pants. I'm so nervous, I burned my pants. It was literally out of a movie. You would think that I was in some sort of horror movie ... Then I heard a knock on the door ... It's one of the producers. They come in with their assistant and [say], "Please have a seat." They said, "... I want to be the first one to say that you are in Episode 1."

I almost fell out of my bed. I don't know what to say. I was so honored. It was such an amazing experience. But it plays tricks on your stomach for sure. You're up and down; you're everywhere emotionally.