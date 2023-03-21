Red Lobster's First Endless Lobster Event Sold Out In 12 Minutes Flat

Who wouldn't love the chance to chow down on as much lobster as they could get their hands on, all for free? That is exactly the premise behind Red Lobster's Endless Lobster event, first announced on March 14. According to an official press release by the company, Red Lobster announced that they would provide guests with as much lobster as they could eat during three pre-arranged two-hour events to take place at Red Lobsters Times Square location.

According to the press release, lobster lovers interested in participating in the event were encouraged to sign up for free tickets starting on March 21. As promised, Red Lobster's official Twitter account announced that ticket orders were live starting at 10:00 am. With over 300,000 people following the restaurant on Twitter and only 50 seats available per Endless Lobster sitting, it's easy to imagine the hype that existed around the event.

Just 12 minutes later, Red Lobster announced that tickets for all three Endless Lobster events had been claimed (via Twitter).