You Can Now 3D-Print A Vegan Cheesecake

Since the advent of 3D printing scientists, innovators, and tech fans everywhere have applied the technology to anything and everything under the sun. The technology itself was first invented in 1981 but really became popularized (and more affordable) in the early 2000s. In the ensuing years, we've seen 3D-printed houses, cars, clothing, even animal prosthetics.

So it should come as no surprise then that fans of the technology have set their sights on food. Cheesecake, to be specific. As reported by CNN, researchers at Columbia University used a 3D printer to assemble and bake a seven-ingredient vegan cheesecake. (Somewhere in the television afterlife the "Golden Girls" matriarch Sophia Petrillo is shaking her fist, demanding that the nerds stay away from her beloved cheesecake.)

This does beg the question though, did anyone ask for a 3D-printed cheesecake? Does the world need a 3D-printed cheesecake? And, most importantly, does a 3D-printed cheesecake even taste good?