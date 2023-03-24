McDonald's New Spring McFlurry Is Strawberry Shortcake Inspired

When the seasons start to change and you shed your winter coat for shorts and tees, the foods you crave probably change as well. Instead of hearty winter beef stews, spring is the time for fresh fruit and cold desserts. McDonald's is embracing spring by combining its beloved McFlurry with a classic spring dessert. McDonald's new strawberry shortcake McFlurry is inspired by the flavors and textures of a classic strawberry shortcake recipe – in McFlurry form.

Customers can get their hands on the new McFlurry starting on April 3 – that is, if the ice cream machine isn't broken. Though each year, customers can mark the start of spring with a Shamrock Shake, when it comes to McFlurries, the chain hasn't offered too many options in the past. In addition to the Shamrock Shake, McDonald's offers a limited-time mint Oreo Shamrock McFlurry that mimics the shake, with the addition of crushed Oreo pieces. And in 2022, McDonald's released its chocolatey pretzel McFlurry just in time for summer. While the release of the new strawberry shortcake McFlurry will be a first for the U.S., it has already been on the McDonald's Singapore menu for quite a bit.