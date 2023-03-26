The Best Way To Dry Age Chicken With Your Fridge, According To Chef Sola Olunloyo

Speaking with the host of Splendid Table, Shola Olunloyo explained, "When we say 'dry the chicken,' all we're just doing is potentially removing some of the moisture between the skin and the meat and any other surface moisture and it has both a textural and a flavor improvement. It will be more crispy while retaining its juiciness." Spatchcocking the chicken aids air circulation by increasing the surface area, according to the chef.

Other approaches might not be as successful. In an experiment, Guga Foods tried dry aging three chickens in a cabinet for 30 days, two weeks, or three days, respectively, without any seasoning. The birds were also left whole. The first two didn't turn out great. They ended up smelling alarmingly bad. At least one of them didn't appear to dry out entirely. The chicken that was dry-aged for three days seemed edible, but ultimately, the people who would have tested the meat chose not to try any of the chickens. It seems safe to say that the experiment was a failure.

Since chicken can spoil easily, it is necessary to take proper precautions. A general rule of thumb is to not let the raw bird sit out for over two hours. The USDA recommends consuming chicken within one to two days after refrigeration unless frozen at zero degrees F in which case it is safe for consumption for a long time.