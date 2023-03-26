A Popular Easter Candy Factory Tragically Exploded In Pennsylvania

In business since 1948, the R.M. Palmer Company has long been associated with chocolate Easter bunnies and other seasonal treats. But on March 24, tragedy shook West Reading, Pennsylvania, where a massive explosion destroyed one of the company's candy factory buildings. A neighboring apartment building and a church also sustained damage, reports CBS News Philadelphia, and the apartment dwellers were forced to leave their homes. West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag told CNN that the magnitude of the blast was such that "there is not too much to salvage from" the factory building. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

The explosion claimed the lives of at least three people, and four are still missing. CNN reported that eight or more people have received hospital treatment. CBS News Philadelphia put the figure at 10, adding that at least six individuals have already left the hospital. West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer observed that the likelihood of finding more survivors was decreasing given how much time had elapsed, but the rescue effort is continuing. "Please be assured that our primary goal is accounting for all missing individuals and reuniting them with their loved ones," he said.