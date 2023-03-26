A Popular Easter Candy Factory Tragically Exploded In Pennsylvania
In business since 1948, the R.M. Palmer Company has long been associated with chocolate Easter bunnies and other seasonal treats. But on March 24, tragedy shook West Reading, Pennsylvania, where a massive explosion destroyed one of the company's candy factory buildings. A neighboring apartment building and a church also sustained damage, reports CBS News Philadelphia, and the apartment dwellers were forced to leave their homes. West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag told CNN that the magnitude of the blast was such that "there is not too much to salvage from" the factory building. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.
The explosion claimed the lives of at least three people, and four are still missing. CNN reported that eight or more people have received hospital treatment. CBS News Philadelphia put the figure at 10, adding that at least six individuals have already left the hospital. West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer observed that the likelihood of finding more survivors was decreasing given how much time had elapsed, but the rescue effort is continuing. "Please be assured that our primary goal is accounting for all missing individuals and reuniting them with their loved ones," he said.
RM Palmer Company 'anxious' to be in touch with victim's families
One of America's biggest candy makers, R.M. Palmer Co. sells chocolate under the brand name Palmer and reportedly has more than 800 employees. In wake of the tragedy, the company released a statement saying it was "anxious" to reach out to the employees and all those affected by the explosion. "We have lost close friends and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all who have been impacted. We are sincerely grateful for the extraordinary efforts of all of the first responders and for the support of our Reading community," it said in part.
In a Facebook post, the company shared that it will provide grief counseling to workers who want it and aid the families of those impacted by the blast. It revealed that the explosion led to an electrical outage, preventing the computer and phone systems from working. "It may also take us some time to regain entry into sections of the facility, so we will let everyone know as soon as it is safe to return. Until then, the plant ... will remain closed and inaccessible," the company added.