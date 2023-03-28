TikTok Star Ashley Yi Told Us Why It's So Important To Share Her Korean Culture - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on TikTok choosing you as one of the women they want to spotlight for International Women's Month! What does that mean to you?

I'm like, "What?" Honestly, I'm still taking it in because I saw the list of the other women, and I'm like, "Are you guys sure?" But I definitely suffer from imposter syndrome, so I had to take a step back and be like, "You know what? You do deserve it." I don't see the impact I make directly, so if they saw that in me, I'm extremely honored, because when I think of these other women and women's history month in general, I think of these great women who make spaces and places for other women to grow and soar.

If they saw that in me, I'm so grateful. When I think of all these women and making these spaces, I think of how they take these opportunities that they get and they're inspiring other women and cheering on other women, supporting them to also take up space and grow into what they want to be. I'm grateful.

I read that you were born in California. Do you think that has influenced the type of foods you gravitate toward?

My food journey's actually so funny because I grew up in a predominantly white community, so I was never connected to my culture at all until college when I went to UC Irvine. It's very heavily Asian-based over there, so I was culture-shocked from my own culture, which is crazy. I met other people who love to take pictures of food. I love to take pictures of my food — it's ingrained in my DNA.

I met up with these people and they showed me so many cool things about other Asian cultures, and I suddenly found myself falling in love with my own culture. Now I'm an advocate. I love Korean culture and Asian culture. I'm trying to be a champion for all of that, exposing it to everyone. I realized through TikTok, it's been very, very easy to do that, and everyone wants to try Korean food and ingrain themselves into other Asian cultures. It's so cool to see.

Did your parents or family do a lot of cooking while you were growing up?

Yes, my mom and dad always cooked. My mom was always in the kitchen. She always made sure we ate and we left full first. She sprinkled in her Korean cooking all the time, but I'm like, "I want the Lunchables. I want the grilled cheese." But she always made sure I had the Korean staples, like the seaweed soup for my birthday. I'm obsessed with Korean short ribs on the grill. My dad, he's a meat master, so I'm grateful. He always had that for me. I always loved Korean food, but I didn't want to share it with anyone. Now that TikTok came around, I'm like, "This is all you need to eat, guys. This is all you need."