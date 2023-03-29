Brunch With Babs' Favorite Fast Food Is Very Relatable - Exclusive

The social media maven told us she'll always have a soft spot for a classic hot dog. Her family used to serve them at a now-closed eatery named The Italian Cousins, so in lieu of that, she said, whenever she visits her native Chicago, her favorite fast food place to stop by is Portillo's. "They're like the hot dog king of the city," Babs said. "[With a] Chicago hot dog, you got to have the poppy seed bun. You have to have the Vienna hot dog with the fries, right with the hot dog wrapped in paper. I bet I would've went to heaven when I tasted it."

The down-to-earth TikToker also said she ultimately just enjoys it when someone else makes food for her. "If you cook me dinner, I'm going to eat it, I'm going to love it, and I'm going to give you lots of kudos," she revealed. "Somebody will say, 'What do you think of this?' [when] serving something. I'm like, 'Somebody made this. I think it tastes pretty darn good.' So I'm not picky."

