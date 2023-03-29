Brunch With Babs' Favorite Fast Food Is Very Relatable - Exclusive
The internet's favorite grandma, Barbara Costello, has millions of fans who love watching her cook up recipes like hot corn dip and dole out helpful life lessons. The Brunch with Babs star also shares clever food hacks, like how to easily grate your cheese by just placing it in the freezer for a few minutes beforehand and how to easily core strawberries. The 73-year-old Babs told Mashed in an exclusive interview that she's always loved to cook because of the way she grew up.
"I was raised in an Italian-Lebanese family, and cooking was very sacrosanct," she explained. "It was kind of religious. Always being around food and people, my mom, my grandmother, my aunts — it was always a very bustling atmosphere in the kitchen. I love to eat. I love food." Babs divulged that she enjoys eating various types of cuisines, but her favorite fast food item is a classic that has roots back to her family many years ago.
Babs enjoys stopping by Portillo's for this meal
The social media maven told us she'll always have a soft spot for a classic hot dog. Her family used to serve them at a now-closed eatery named The Italian Cousins, so in lieu of that, she said, whenever she visits her native Chicago, her favorite fast food place to stop by is Portillo's. "They're like the hot dog king of the city," Babs said. "[With a] Chicago hot dog, you got to have the poppy seed bun. You have to have the Vienna hot dog with the fries, right with the hot dog wrapped in paper. I bet I would've went to heaven when I tasted it."
The down-to-earth TikToker also said she ultimately just enjoys it when someone else makes food for her. "If you cook me dinner, I'm going to eat it, I'm going to love it, and I'm going to give you lots of kudos," she revealed. "Somebody will say, 'What do you think of this?' [when] serving something. I'm like, 'Somebody made this. I think it tastes pretty darn good.' So I'm not picky."
