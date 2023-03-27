Brunch With Babs Told Us About How She Became TikTok's Favorite Grandma - Exclusive Interview

What does it feel like to have TikTok choose you as one of the women they want to spotlight for International Women's Day?

I am so honored and I'm also humbled. I never expected that, so it came as a total surprise. It makes you more aware of how you influence people and of how people are responding to you. I always say, I hope they're getting something good out of this, that women are being uplifted, that they're being shown that no matter what age you are, you have a role to play in some way. So I'm very honored that I've been chosen as [one of the] 20 women on TikTok to have played somewhat of an important role.

Your cooking videos are full of great advice, like how to reuse bacon grease and recipes like Irish lasagna. Where did you learn to cook well?

I was raised in an Italian-Lebanese family, and cooking was very sacrosanct. It was kind of religious. Always being around food and people, my mom, my grandmother, my aunts — it was always a very bustling atmosphere in the kitchen. I love to eat. I love food. I love all the different types of food and foods from different cultures. Having that background, growing up like that, and then four children of my own and soon to have nine grandkids.

Speaking of your Italian-Lebanese background, does that influence the type of meals you create?

When my kids were growing up, we had a lot of pasta because pasta is quick and it's easy. You make your sauce, but some of the sauces don't take that long. Now, though, it's fun to try lots of different foods, and it depends on the day of the week. What's going to be quick? If I have more time on the weekends, then that's different. But certainly, I love Italian food and I love Middle Eastern food.

You've been dubbed the internet's favorite grandmother and amassed more than three million followers on TikTok and [over two million on] Instagram. Why do you think your videos resonate with so many people?

People have told me there's a sense of authenticity. I'm real. I don't have an online persona. What you see is who I am, and people have responded to that. They pick that up. I have friends who have known me for 60 years, and now they know I'm on Instagram and TikTok, and they know me as Barb. They're like, "You actually are the same. That's why everybody loves you. You're who we know." It's not like you put on a different face.

I also read that you started uploading content during the pandemic with your daughter, which was a time that people definitely need to feel connected.

Exactly. During that period when it was a lot of uncertainty, people were home, they weren't working and all this, and here was this normal lady who became a mother, grandmother figure for them, who made them feel a little more secure, like, "Here's somebody. Life's going to go on. It's going to be okay." Even though they were disconnected from their own families, here was this family lady filling in the gap at that moment.