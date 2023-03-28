Ferrero Is Coming For The Easter Bunny With New Llama Themed Candies On Aldi Shelves
Once again, it's that time of year when all the stores are stocked with chocolate Easter bunnies, edible sugar grass, and marshmallows galore. For Easter 2023, however, Ferrero is kicking things up a notch and introducing a new animal to the candy lineup at Aldi. Yup, in addition to chicks, bunnies, and other cutesy farm animals, this year we can enjoy candies shaped like llamas. Makes sense, given that internet searches regarding llamas have increased by more than 75% over the last several years, per BBC.
Anyway, these new llama candies are actually Butterfinger minis, meaning they contain milk, soy, and peanuts, and aren't suitable for anyone with those particular allergies. But people who are dead set on llama-themed candies have other options, like Trolli sour llama. As for Ferrero fans, there will be other new Easter candies, though they may come in more traditional shapes and flavors than Butterfinger or Sour Brite llamas.
All of Ferrero's Easter candies, laid out
Although we know Ferrero best for its iconic hazelnut chocolates, that's not all this brand has to offer. Ferrero is also the heart and soul behind Butterfinger, Crunch, Kinder Bueno, Keebler, and even Nutella. As such, Ferrero has a lot to offer in terms of new candies and returning favorites this spring, across all of its brands.
In addition to the Butterfinger mini llamas, Ferrero will be selling Crunch bar minis, Kinder mini eggs, Keebler mini pie crusts, and Nutella mini jars –- in other words, plenty of mini candies, perfect for hiding in Easter eggs or in baskets. Customers will also be able to buy Ferrero Rocher eggs in several varieties, as well as Kinder Joy eggs and assorted chocolates.
So far, only one person seems to have reviewed the Butterfinger llamas, but their Facebook post was overwhelmingly positive. According to this particular user, they love llamas, and they love the candy bar.