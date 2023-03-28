Ferrero Is Coming For The Easter Bunny With New Llama Themed Candies On Aldi Shelves

Once again, it's that time of year when all the stores are stocked with chocolate Easter bunnies, edible sugar grass, and marshmallows galore. For Easter 2023, however, Ferrero is kicking things up a notch and introducing a new animal to the candy lineup at Aldi. Yup, in addition to chicks, bunnies, and other cutesy farm animals, this year we can enjoy candies shaped like llamas. Makes sense, given that internet searches regarding llamas have increased by more than 75% over the last several years, per BBC.

Anyway, these new llama candies are actually Butterfinger minis, meaning they contain milk, soy, and peanuts, and aren't suitable for anyone with those particular allergies. But people who are dead set on llama-themed candies have other options, like Trolli sour llama. As for Ferrero fans, there will be other new Easter candies, though they may come in more traditional shapes and flavors than Butterfinger or Sour Brite llamas.