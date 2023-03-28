OREO's Limited Edition Blackout Cake Flavor Features Double-Decker Chocolate Filling

Blackout cake has a surprising history, especially when you consider how it got its name. Often called a Brooklyn Blackout Cake, it became associated with New York City-wide blackouts that occurred during World War II. The resulting darkness was said to match that of the chocolate cake from Ebinger's Bakery. Though the Brooklyn-based bakery was teeming with options, blackout cake was among its most popular. The official recipe was a secret, but in general, the dessert was topped with chocolate crumbs and decked out with dark chocolate pudding, chocolate frosting, and devil's food cake. (It's not hard to imagine how Oreo might have meant for the layers of chocolate and darkness of the new cookies to resemble the cake they're named after.)

Ebinger's Bakery saw great success for quite some time, growing from its single Flatbrush Avenue location to more than 50 stores throughout the city. Following company-wide controversy and the relocation of many residents, the bakery was forced to declare bankruptcy, officially shutting its doors in 1972. For folks on the hunt for an authentic rendition of the famed cake, there are still plenty of places in New York City that attempt to duplicate the original recipe. Of course, people could also just wait until next week, when the new Oreos come out.