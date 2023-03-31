The Ingredient TikTok Star Babs Can't Live Without - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Barbara Costello, aka Brunch with Babs, knows how to make an incredible meal that brings her family to the table. The social media star told us in an exclusive interview that she grew up in an Italian Lebanese household, and the kitchen was always bustling with relatives and delicious food. She explained that while her kids were growing up, she would make a lot of pasta because that was quick and easy, but now she's having fun experimenting with different types of cuisine.

"It's fun to try lots of different foods, and it depends on the day of the week," she said. "What's going to be quick? If I have more time on the weekends, then that's different. But certainly, I love Italian food and I love Middle Eastern food."

The 73-year-old shows her millions of fans how to make her favorite dishes like overnight breakfast casserole and chicken parmesan crescent bread. And when it comes to her cooking arsenal, there's one particular ingredient she can't live without: olive oil.