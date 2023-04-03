VP Kamala Harris' Staff Is Complaining About Terrible Food On Air Force Two

Although the movies like to paint flights on Air Force One and Two as luxurious, many of the president's and vice president's staff have revealed otherwise. Sure, everything is stamped with the presidential seal, and you might not have to wait around for a hundred or so others to board, put away their carry-ons, and buckle up, but the food could be a dealbreaker. That's especially true if you are staff. Recently, staff members for Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back against current standards on Air Force Two by bringing their own lunch.

According to the Telegraph, some staffers said they were served "soggy sandwiches" and "horrible slop." At least, staff members on Air Force Two get their meals complimentary. Contrary to popular belief, food served on Air Force One is not complimentary — you have to pay for it. That can get pricey if you have to travel frequently for administration duties.

However, several members of the VP staff have taken issue with the fact that the food on Air Force Two is often worse than Air Force One. How much poorer, you might ask? Well, guests on Air Force One can order an expensive filet mignon. Now, some members of the staff are refusing to eat what they're served on Air Force Two.