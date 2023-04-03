VP Kamala Harris' Staff Is Complaining About Terrible Food On Air Force Two
Although the movies like to paint flights on Air Force One and Two as luxurious, many of the president's and vice president's staff have revealed otherwise. Sure, everything is stamped with the presidential seal, and you might not have to wait around for a hundred or so others to board, put away their carry-ons, and buckle up, but the food could be a dealbreaker. That's especially true if you are staff. Recently, staff members for Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back against current standards on Air Force Two by bringing their own lunch.
According to the Telegraph, some staffers said they were served "soggy sandwiches" and "horrible slop." At least, staff members on Air Force Two get their meals complimentary. Contrary to popular belief, food served on Air Force One is not complimentary — you have to pay for it. That can get pricey if you have to travel frequently for administration duties.
However, several members of the VP staff have taken issue with the fact that the food on Air Force Two is often worse than Air Force One. How much poorer, you might ask? Well, guests on Air Force One can order an expensive filet mignon. Now, some members of the staff are refusing to eat what they're served on Air Force Two.
Key differences in food served on Air Force One and Two
Whereas passengers on Air Force One receive their chef-prepared meals on gold-rimmed plates, Air Force Two passengers aren't so lucky. Some of Kamala Harris' staff receive their in-flight meals in brown paper bags, while others receive pre-packaged items like pasta salad. Sounds tasty, right? According to Politico, one person described Air Force Two's food as "more Southwest Airlines than Four Seasons," and said that most staff members would only "take three bites of whatever is there" before losing their appetite.
While Air Force One passengers told the Telegraph that the food was "truly incredible," albeit expensive, the VP's staff usually resorts to bringing their own food. Those who don't bring personal snacks aboard the plane might opt to go hungry. As one aid told Politico, "Everything sucks compared to AF-1. It's so much more sophisticated and professional [on Air Force One]".
As you can imagine, this becomes even more upsetting when you consider how much White House staff members have to travel. At least those paying for food can expect good quality, although they can rack up bills as high as $1,000 a year for in-flight food.