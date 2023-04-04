TRUFF Hot Sauce Is Getting The Mario Bros. Treatment
It's about to get mushroomy, y'all. In honor of the new "Super Mario Bros. Movie" in theaters April 5, truffle-based hot sauce brand TRUFF has announced a new collaboration with flavors based on iconic Mario Bros. characters. In a press release announcing the partnership, TRUFF said that working with the mushroom-filled gaming franchise seemed like a natural move for the company, which makes high-end pantry staples with the prized fungus.
The TRUFF Hotter Hot Sauce, made with red chili peppers, jalapenos, red habanero powder, and black truffles, features Mario himself on the bottle. Princess Peach graces a bottle of TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce, which is made with red chili peppers, white truffles, agave nectar, and coriander. And the OG mushroom of the Mario Bros. franchise — Toad himself — gets the honor of representing the TRUFF Original Hot Sauce, made with red chili peppers, black truffle, agave nectar, and a secret blend of spices.
How to get the TRUFF Super Mario Bros. hot sauces
TRUFF has built a name for itself by infusing pantry staples like hot sauce, pasta sauce, mayonnaise, and more with unconventional flavor combinations that typically start with the black truffle. Black truffles, along with their rarer white truffle cousin, have long been an irresistible flavor in cuisines like French, Croatian, and Italian. While there is a difference between the two mushrooms, both have since become coveted luxury tastes worldwide.
TRUFF brings that umami luxuriousness to products like a Black Truffle Pomodoro sauce, Spicy Truff Mayo, and its signature hot sauces. The new TRUFF Mario Bros. collection will cost $69.99 and drops April 5 online only, in time with the film's release, at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Now we're not encouraging you to sneak a bottle into the movie theater, but TRUFF hot sauce drizzled on popcorn does sound like an appropriately mushroom-themed snack to munch on while watching "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."