TRUFF Hot Sauce Is Getting The Mario Bros. Treatment

It's about to get mushroomy, y'all. In honor of the new "Super Mario Bros. Movie" in theaters April 5, truffle-based hot sauce brand TRUFF has announced a new collaboration with flavors based on iconic Mario Bros. characters. In a press release announcing the partnership, TRUFF said that working with the mushroom-filled gaming franchise seemed like a natural move for the company, which makes high-end pantry staples with the prized fungus.

The TRUFF Hotter Hot Sauce, made with red chili peppers, jalapenos, red habanero powder, and black truffles, features Mario himself on the bottle. Princess Peach graces a bottle of TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce, which is made with red chili peppers, white truffles, agave nectar, and coriander. And the OG mushroom of the Mario Bros. franchise — Toad himself — gets the honor of representing the TRUFF Original Hot Sauce, made with red chili peppers, black truffle, agave nectar, and a secret blend of spices.