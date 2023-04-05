Aaron Sanchez's New El Toque De Aaron Series Pays Homage To Diversified Latino Foods - Exclusive Interview

I want to start by talking about "El Toque de Aarón." What are you hoping the audience gains from watching the show?

Hopefully inspiration, and identifying with that beautiful legacy that family Latino-owned restaurants have and their willingness and their aptitude to want to get better and grow. One of the things we have accomplished beautifully in "El Toque de Aarón" is we are not necessarily telling people they're doing something wrong; we're giving suggestions [on] how to improve and maybe become more contemporary, or maybe update their aesthetic, or look at their menu and say, "Maybe you have too many items" or "Here's a new dish."

It's all about inspiration and support. That's what makes us very different and unique. We're also so community oriented. We're about the neighborhoods. We're about the diversity of all these different Latin cultures that are represented by the six episodes that we are putting forward.

You mentioned community. Do you feel like that theme is what makes the series different from other restaurants that are HGTV related that are already out there?

Absolutely. We were able to identify restaurants that have different obstacles that they're facing. Maybe one restaurant need[s] to update their tables or their chairs or whatever. We have a nice little mix, so it's not the same narrative each time we're helping people. When you think about the celebration of Latino culture, we have it. We're representing Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Argentina. We have this beautiful array of different restaurants that speak to how beautiful the Latin culture is.

Your focus in the show is Latino restaurants but in Los Angeles. How do you feel about the Latino food scene as a whole in big cities like LA right now?

I think it's ever-changing. Sometimes when there are so many new places opening up and young restaurant operators and chefs are expressing themselves, it's important to go back and remember the iconic institutions and give them love and support. Just because you've been open 20 years, [doesn't mean] you [don't] deserve the same attention that a new restaurant gets.

A big part of what we're doing here is we're putting together this beautiful show for Spanish-speaking Hispanics and Latinos. This is not something that necessarily is going [to] cater [to] an audience from some of these Latin countries that I mentioned before. It's a beautiful opportunity for Latinos rescuing their roots and coming back to the culture and their language most importantly, and then being able to identify with that. I'm a perfect example of that. I'm a bicultural Mexican American that held onto his roots and loved celebrating his culture through food, culture, language, and all those beautiful things. That's what we are excited about.