After Popular Demand, Potbelly's Cuban Sandwich Is Back, But Not For Long

Potbelly has got sandwich-making down to a science. The fast-casual chain offers up several different kinds of hot and cold sandwiches on its menu, plus a secret menu that only true fans will recognize. Some of the more unusual sandwiches include The Elvis, which pays homage to the King of Rock & Roll by placing peanut butter, banana, and bacon between bread. Fans can also play around to create their perfect sandwich with any meat, cheese, or veggies the chain offers, but there is one sandwich style that customers couldn't get their hands on for quite some time. Potbelly's Cubano sandwich made waves when it debuted on the menu several years ago, only to disappear shortly after.

Now, Cuban sandwich fans can jump for joy knowing their favorite sandwich is back and ready to be ordered. Potbelly's Cubano sandwich is a riff on the classic Cuban sandwich, made with pulled pork, ham, melted Swiss cheese, brown mustard, and pickles. The sandwich first made its appearance on Potbelly's menu back in 2018, then was brought back for a short time in April 2022. Flashforward one year, and the Cubano is back for another limited-time run.