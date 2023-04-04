After Popular Demand, Potbelly's Cuban Sandwich Is Back, But Not For Long
Potbelly has got sandwich-making down to a science. The fast-casual chain offers up several different kinds of hot and cold sandwiches on its menu, plus a secret menu that only true fans will recognize. Some of the more unusual sandwiches include The Elvis, which pays homage to the King of Rock & Roll by placing peanut butter, banana, and bacon between bread. Fans can also play around to create their perfect sandwich with any meat, cheese, or veggies the chain offers, but there is one sandwich style that customers couldn't get their hands on for quite some time. Potbelly's Cubano sandwich made waves when it debuted on the menu several years ago, only to disappear shortly after.
Now, Cuban sandwich fans can jump for joy knowing their favorite sandwich is back and ready to be ordered. Potbelly's Cubano sandwich is a riff on the classic Cuban sandwich, made with pulled pork, ham, melted Swiss cheese, brown mustard, and pickles. The sandwich first made its appearance on Potbelly's menu back in 2018, then was brought back for a short time in April 2022. Flashforward one year, and the Cubano is back for another limited-time run.
What makes Potbelly's Cubano unique?
Potbelly's Cubano does in fact resemble the classic sandwich, made with hand-pulled roasted pork and deli-sliced ham. Just like the other standard sandwiches available at the fast-casual shop, the Cubano is built atop white, multigrain, or flatbread. Potbelly is synonymous with toasted sandwiches, and the Cubano is toasted at 500 degrees for maximum melted cheese and crispy bread. (However, as some Redditors pointed out, it's not pressed, which makes it less of a true Cubano in some people's eyes.) Just like other Potbelly sandwiches, the Cubano can be customized with additional add-ons like avocado and bacon, though it almost definitely wouldn't be considered a true Cuban sandwich anymore.
While the Cubano is returning for the sandwich shop's spring lineup, three other options are departing for good. The Wrecking Ball, Fireball, and Sicilian sandwiches are "returning to the vault" and will no longer be available on the chain's "underground menu." (That probably won't stop fans from attempting to create those sandwiches with standard menu items, however.) When it comes time to order your sandwich, whether it's the new Cubano or one of the many other Potbelly sandwiches out there, you can choose from the original size, skinny, or big, depending on your appetite.