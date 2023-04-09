Blackout Cake Oreos Review: They're Chocolatey Triumph For Oreo
Though it happens frequently, it always seems to be a special occasion when Oreo releases a new flavor. Blackout Cake Oreos are no exception. Applying a bit of clever social media marketing to announce the new Oreo flavor, the Nabisco cookie brand teased Oreo's Instagram followers with a blacked-out label, hinting at the taste sensation that awaited hungry fans. When the flavor was finally revealed, it turned out to be a double layer of chocolate filling sandwiched between those iconic chocolate cookies. If decadence can be found in the grocery store cookie aisle, then Oreo has done a bang-up job of raising the bar.
We wanted to find out if the latest twist on this endlessly twistable treat was as indulgent as it sounds. Though it's a tall order to improve on the best-selling cookie around the globe, Oreo has no problem throwing new flavors against the wall to see what sticks. While flavors like Swedish Fish Oreos were ill-advised, adding more chocolate to the already-chocolate sandwich sounds like an inspired move. Luckily, the imaginative folks at Oreo didn't try to reinvent the wheel with this one. But does the world really need another Oreo variation? The question requires further investigation.
What's special about Blackout Cake Oreos?
Rather than simply replacing the usual stuff in the middle of the Oreo with chocolate creme, Blackout Cake adds a dual creme layer, incorporating a lighter chocolate cake flavor with more of a cocoa personality and a darker chocolate layer that tends toward the fudgier side of the spectrum. The result is a layer cake turned inside out with a crisp chocolate cookie shell. The possibility of three types of chocolate in one bite-sized snack food powerhouse is enough to zap tastebuds and short-circuit the wiring in the brains of chocolate fans and Oreo lovers everywhere.
The need for more chocolate in an Oreo may seem like an idea that's bordering on overkill. By varying the types of chocolate in the filling, the chocolatey triple-play is meant to harmonize in each bite while more than satisfying the sweetness quota. For fans of Oreo-based cake pops, where dough made of crushed cookies and frosting is rolled into spheres and dipped in candy coating, Blackout Cake may not be sweet enough. For anyone else seeking a novelty dessert, there's more than enough sugar here.
What are the price and availability for these limited-edition treats?
There are no specified stores that will be featuring Blackout Cake Oreos, though they are available at Walmart at a price of $4.58. This price point is slightly higher than standard Oreos, putting this premier chocolate delight at a premium. The official release date is April 3, and with no end date announced, there may be value in grabbing a box for yourself as soon as possible. With so many Oreo flavors cropping up through the years, there's no telling when Blackout Cake will be stripped from shelves in favor of the next flavor of the moment. Every superstar has its time to shine, and this clever cookie is bound to burn out rather than fade away.
Not knowing when a limited-edition snack food will disappear is part of the fun, as well as setting out on a hunt to track down a pack of your own. If the mere description of Blackout Cake sings a siren song to your sweet tooth, head out soon and buy up a few packs to squirrel away for the sad day this special creation is taken off the market, maybe for good.
How do Blackout Cake Oreos stack up against other Oreos?
Blackout Cake is not the first Oreo filled with chocolate creme. A basic Chocolate Creme Oreo variant keeps things simple and straightforward, while Chocolate Hazelnut heads for Nutella territory and Dark Chocolate takes on a more complex personality. All told, the limited-edition Blackout Cake concoction isn't even the first multi-layered chocolate-filled Oreo invention. That honor goes to Ultimate Chocolate, a three-tiered stack of milk, white, and dark chocolate filling. The fact that Oreos with chocolate centers have been done several times in the past raises the question, is another one really necessary?
The answer is an unequivocal yes. Something about a cookie imitating the richness of cake and calling it out on the label makes this new iteration a bold bite. Clearly, Oreo is not hiding its ambition to keep its place at the top of the whole world's Most Beloved Dessert chart. By tapping into another dessert entirely, Oreo can be at home on the dessert tray just as much as it is when taking a dip in a glass of milk. For a product that keeps dreaming up new possibilities, Oreo does things right by adding more chocolate to its core formula.
Blackout Cake Oreos nutritional value
With a 2-cookie serving size, Blackout Cake Oreos offer 140 calories that carry 6 grams of fat (2 grams of which are saturated), 21 grams of carbs, 13 grams of sugar, and a single gram of protein thrown in for good measure. A similar serving of original Oreos weighs in at 100 calories, 16 grams of carbs, 4.5 grams of fat, and no discernable protein. So while the new flavor brings in a bit more of the not-so-great stuff, it isn't wildly different from what its Oreo ancestors offer.
As for serving size ... while two cookies might feel like a meager serving, the richness of these upgraded treats makes a double dose an advisable quantity for enjoyment while limiting over-indulgence. This doesn't mean devilish diners won't find themselves going back for seconds, or even thirds. It simply means that less is more with these super-sweet cookies, except in instances when more is more. And if more isn't more enough, there's always even more to take things further, as long as there are still Oreos left in the box. If the box is empty? Well ... problem solved.
This Oreo variation is a tempting treat for chocolate lovers
Blackout Cake is a head-spinning Oreo combination that calls to mind cookies filled with frosting rather than cake, despite what the official description says. The light and dark chocolate combine to create a complex addition to the depth of the traditional one-two punch of the cookies. The center seems a bit creamier than regular Oreo stuffing, which is a good thing. The effect is similar to buttercream, a welcome change that makes twisting the cookies open less tempting. Though it can be done, the combination of cream and cookie in this version is best enjoyed as a duet rather than two single courses.
Imagine dipping an Oreo in a dish of cake crumbs before dragging it through a can of fudge frosting, and you're in the ballpark of what kind of delicious damage these little heartbreakers are capable of. Fans of restrained flavor should sit this one out. Lovers of out-loud living when it comes to dessert treats, however, have a new favorite in Blackout Cake Oreos. Cheers to this triple-chocolate triumph!