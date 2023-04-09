Blackout Cake Oreos Review: They're Chocolatey Triumph For Oreo

Though it happens frequently, it always seems to be a special occasion when Oreo releases a new flavor. Blackout Cake Oreos are no exception. Applying a bit of clever social media marketing to announce the new Oreo flavor, the Nabisco cookie brand teased Oreo's Instagram followers with a blacked-out label, hinting at the taste sensation that awaited hungry fans. When the flavor was finally revealed, it turned out to be a double layer of chocolate filling sandwiched between those iconic chocolate cookies. If decadence can be found in the grocery store cookie aisle, then Oreo has done a bang-up job of raising the bar.

We wanted to find out if the latest twist on this endlessly twistable treat was as indulgent as it sounds. Though it's a tall order to improve on the best-selling cookie around the globe, Oreo has no problem throwing new flavors against the wall to see what sticks. While flavors like Swedish Fish Oreos were ill-advised, adding more chocolate to the already-chocolate sandwich sounds like an inspired move. Luckily, the imaginative folks at Oreo didn't try to reinvent the wheel with this one. But does the world really need another Oreo variation? The question requires further investigation.