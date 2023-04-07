Chipotle Workers Want You To Stop Ordering The Viral Quad Burrito

Besides it being a tasty alternative to the plethora of other fast food restaurants to choose from, one of the best things about Chipotle is the portion sizes. Depending on your meat of choice, you can grab a fully decked-out burrito for around $8, but that's not all. Unlike other eateries that may charge a fee if you want an additional helping of certain toppings, Chipotle employees will give you extra scoops of most burrito ingredients if you ask, free of charge. You'll only be charged for requesting extra guac and meat, but otherwise, it's basically a burrito free-for-all over there.

Some hungry regulars know exactly what ratio of each ingredient to ask for to super-size their burrito, and sometimes it requires four tortillas just to hold it all together. This burrito beast actually exists, and it's been dubbed "The Quad."

We love a good menu hack, though, there is a point where they can go from hacks to hassles for the line workers crafting your meal. Case in point: when customers order this massive burrito with four tortillas after it went viral on TikTok. In cases where workers are being filmed while they complete a complicated order, an unnecessary amount of pressure is placed on them to get it right. Most will do their best to fulfill a detailed customer request, but Chipotle employees generally consider this type of order to be rude and over-the-top.