Chipotle Workers Want You To Stop Ordering The Viral Quad Burrito
Besides it being a tasty alternative to the plethora of other fast food restaurants to choose from, one of the best things about Chipotle is the portion sizes. Depending on your meat of choice, you can grab a fully decked-out burrito for around $8, but that's not all. Unlike other eateries that may charge a fee if you want an additional helping of certain toppings, Chipotle employees will give you extra scoops of most burrito ingredients if you ask, free of charge. You'll only be charged for requesting extra guac and meat, but otherwise, it's basically a burrito free-for-all over there.
Some hungry regulars know exactly what ratio of each ingredient to ask for to super-size their burrito, and sometimes it requires four tortillas just to hold it all together. This burrito beast actually exists, and it's been dubbed "The Quad."
We love a good menu hack, though, there is a point where they can go from hacks to hassles for the line workers crafting your meal. Case in point: when customers order this massive burrito with four tortillas after it went viral on TikTok. In cases where workers are being filmed while they complete a complicated order, an unnecessary amount of pressure is placed on them to get it right. Most will do their best to fulfill a detailed customer request, but Chipotle employees generally consider this type of order to be rude and over-the-top.
The Quad is so big that it requires other employees to step in
For a burrito that's ready to bust at the seams, it makes sense to wrap it in extra tortillas, even though Chipotle charges extra for them. At maximum capacity, it can be challenging for some employees to seal it with tortillas, often requiring additional crew members tohelp. Some might be wondering, "Why not just get a bowl at that point?" This concerned brother is asking the same in regard to his sibling's hefty Chipotle burrito.
@dj5point0
The worker is the real mvp in this video. #fyp #foryoupage #chipotle
The brother filming the interaction is clearly embarrassed and apologetic to the struggling worker, who had to ask a bigger pair of biceps to tackle the burrito into submission. After he suggests that a second tortilla might be necessary, the burrito is slowly squished, rolled, and wrapped using just one tortilla. "It looks like a swollen egg," the brother comments, and the sheepish chuckle from the employee tells it all.
"Y'all need to stop terrorizing these Chipotle workers," say a few commenters. One Chipotle employee mentioned in the comments that, per their store's policy, they are required to charge extra after the third scoop. "Roll a burrito that large in the middle of a massive rush, then tell me it's not an inconvenience." Chipotle's corporate leaders have confirmed that these types of heaping orders aren't a huge issue currently. Customers thinking about trying it might want to ask themselves, "I could, but should I?"