The Wooden Spoon Trick Aarón Sanchez Learned That Will Change The Way You Make Rice - Exclusive

You don't need a measuring cup to perfect the water-to-rice ratio — all you need is a wooden spoon. "She would stir it, and then when the spoon stood up straight, she knew there was enough water to rice," Aarón Sanchez explained to Mashed. "She just added water and then added rice or broth, and once she stirred it and the spoon stood up, that means you're good." Additionally, mixing chicken broth into rice can enhance the savory flavor and leave a moist and fluffy side dish.

From there, you can add some butter, salt, and pepper, and you have a delicious pot of rice on your hands. You can check if the grain is done by making sure all of the water or broth has been absorbed — a good indication is checking for small holes at the top of the rice or taste testing it before taking it off of the stovetop. If the rice is too sticky or seems like it has a gummy texture, that means it is overcooked (although this doesn't mean that you have to throw it away).



The first episode of "El Toque de Aarón" premieres on Monday, April 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Discovery Familia. The series will also be available on Hogar de HGTV on April 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Keep up with Aarón Sanchez's latest culinary creations on his Instagram page.