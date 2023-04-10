The Salad Recall That's Torching Publix

If you bought a packaged salad at Publix recently, go check your fridge. (Seriously, put down the phone and do it right this minute.) Not at home? Set a reminder to do it as soon as you get in. This is serious stuff — on April 7, the Food and Drug Administration announced that several salad kits sold by the grocery chain had been recalled due to potential listeria contamination. While the recall means that the salads still in stores are likely to be pulled from the shelves, the FDA can't do much about the ones that have already been sold, besides cautioning purchasers not to eat them.

The affected salads were packaged in Morrow, Georgia, by Fresh Express and distributed in five different states: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. While Publix isn't the only grocery chain affected, this recall is a black eye for the chain since one of the recalled salads is branded under its name. According to the company's website, the recalled salads sold in its stores include the Publix Makoto honey ginger salad kit, as well as the Fresh Express-branded Caesar and chipotle cheddar chopped kits.