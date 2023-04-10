The Meaning Behind Connor Roy's Wedding Cake Drama On Succession

Like every episode of the four-season HBO series, "Succession," this week's episode was loaded with the kind of drama that only the Roy family could produce. "Connor's Wedding" was meant to focus on the wedding of Connor and Willa, as the name suggests. Instead, the attention was shifted when his dad, Logan Roy, was found dead on a private flight on the way to his son's wedding.

Although the wedding itself fell into the foreground of the episode's plot, there was still some drama surrounding the couple's wedding cake. After Connor referred to the cake as a "Looney Cake," his bride-to-be was left wondering if there was an issue with the cake. Apparently, it reminded Connor of the Victoria sponge cake his dad fed him for a week after his mother was sent to a mental institution. This information wasn't widely known throughout the show's history, though it has been hinted at in the past when Connor's brother made a comment that pulled the curtain back ever-so-slightly. Victoria sponge cakes are the only ones of their type used for weddings — they aren't the same as a Madeira sponge cake – and sometimes get the royal treatment.