Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Going After New York's Bagel Tax

The New York Times shares that though it was technically on the books, the bagel tax was largely ignored until a little over a decade ago when the state decided to get serious about collecting it. The tax only applies to bagels meant to be served on the premises or prepared to be eaten right away — slicing a bagel, even if left plain, is all it takes to make it taxable. The state sees whole bagels as destined for home consumption, so they aren't taxed. The chain Bruegger's Bagels found out about this the hard way after their New York locations were audited in 2010 and penalized for not collecting the tax.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese and H&H Bagels say their Tax-Free Bagels circumvent the bagel tax because they're unsliced, with the schmear hidden inside. However, since the state of New York (in a bulletin) defines taxable food as "prepared by the seller and ready to be eaten," it's possible that the companies have only dodged the tax law in spirit rather than reality.

Since the promotion is only a few days long, these brands may just get away with it, and their customers will get to rebel, keeping that eight cents in their pockets. The Tax-Free Bagels will be available at Manhattan-based H&H Bagel shops and can also be ordered on their website for delivery across the country. The promotion runs from Friday, April 14 through Tax Day on Tuesday, April 18.