This Pastrami Martini Is Weirdly Perfect For The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Finale

The beloved Netflix series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is coming to a close, and to celebrate, Grubhub has teamed up with a renowned New York City mixologist to celebrate two things that Midge Maisel can't seem to get enough of: Classic Jewish deli food and a nice strong cocktail.

Beginning on Friday, April 14, when the fifth and final season of the show debuts, fans in Manhattan can order a Maisel Tov Martini Kit from Marvelous Cafe, a ghost kitchen concept created by Grubhub for the promotion. This spin on a classic gin martini recipe was created by Pamela Wiznitzer, who worked to capture all the flavors of a pastrami sandwich into the classic cocktail without having to actually soak pastrami in liquor.

The vermouth used in the martini has hints of caraway in a nod to the rye bread in a pastrami sandwich, and the kit comes with an oil infused with the spices found in a pastrami brine. When you shake the cocktail mix with the oil — the kit also includes branded martini glasses and a cocktail shaker — you end up with a drink that tastes of pastrami but is actually vegetarian. Finally, the martinis are topped off with olives seasoned with the same spices that comprise a traditional pastrami rub. If the thought of a sandwich-inspired drink makes you hungry, a press release notes the kit also includes a deli sandwich, pickle, black and white cookie, and mini knish.