Fans Told Mashed Their Go-To McCafe Orders - Exclusive Survey

McCafe, believe it or not, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. If you don't remember McCafes being around back in the '90s, there's nothing wrong with your memory, it's just that the first ones were only open in Australia. Though McDonald's opened a McCafe in Chicago in 2001, it didn't integrate the service into many existing U.S. McDonald's locations until 2009. Over the past 14 years, we've had ample time to become accustomed to having Starbucks-type options along with our burgers and fries.

In celebration of McCafe's Antipodean anniversary, Mashed recently posted an online YouTube poll to determine our readers' favorite McCafe beverages. (In order not to overcomplicate things, we left out the McCafe bakery items.) The poll provided a choice of five different McCafe drinks — Americano, cappuccino, caramel macchiato, frappe, and mocha latte.

Around 7,400 people answered our call, and when we tallied the results, we had a clear winner. McCafe's frappe was the fan favorite with 38% of the vote.