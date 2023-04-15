The Single Ingredient That Buddha Lo Imports To Make His Grilled Cheese

Caviar miracle worker Buddha Lo's menu at Huso is, according to its Michelin Guide review, full of "boldly" begun meals with "delightful[ly]" presented desserts. This is a space where it's easy to imagine the Anna Delveys of the city. Yes, the restaurant will serve you a hot dog, but not the sort of – is it a sandwich? – that you'd get at Yankee Stadium. The Huso dog is stuffed with king crab legs and topped with pickled mustard seeds, kewpie, avocado, and (need we even mention this?) caviar. Huso's version of potato and leek soup comes with a soft hen's egg to boot. Its short rib is wagyu. Its Maine lobster is brought to life with Tokyo turnips.

As for Huso's grilled cheese? Lo exclusively dished to Mashed that you're in for a decadent mix of marinated truffles, bechamel, comté, Muenster, sharp cheddar, and parmesan. Let it be known – Lo is not a chef who recommends mayo to brown grilled cheese. The "Top Chef" all-star chef imports butter from France to toast the sandwich. Don't roll your eyes before you hear him out.