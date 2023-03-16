Buddha Lo Told Us All About The 'Hometown' Pressure Of Top Chef Season 20 - Exclusive Interview

After Season 19, Padma Lakshmi went on record saying you deserved to win more than other winners in the past because your food was flawless. Was that added pressure going into Season 20?

Yes. The upside of going into the season is that you've done it before and you've won it before. The only problem is going back-to-back is an added layer of pressure because you are then forced to not do any dishes that you've done in the previous season. If you're looking at it, that's 26-plus dishes, [or] even more — 14 episodes, two challenges [each], and some challenges, I'm doing more than one dish. I don't want to repeat myself. If I've done a tart shell, I'm not going to do that again. If I've done the Pavlova, I can't do that again. I can't do the "Marry Me" pasta. It's not that I can't, and it's not that I'll get deducted; it's more for a personal challenge.

I've got this one shot of being on "Top Chef." I need to make sure that I show how versatile I am because I can come up with different dishes. But it [be]comes really hard [when there's] a pasta challenge [and] you're like, "I've got this good one, but I can't use it." It does become a challenge within a challenge.

I was talking to a couple of the people from the other seasons that are winners, and they were like, "I will bring out dishes that I won challenges with, no problem, because Padma, Tom, and Gail have not seen these dishes before. I can just whip out a winning dish from my season." ...

But it's very hard to access any of their seasons. [If you're in] the U.S. viewing, you'll be like, "Oh my god, what did they do?" A lot of the other [contestants] are like, "We stole that from another season, but [the U.S. audience doesn't] know that." That's where I have that hometown pressure of being the U.S. contestant.

Also, it was weeks after my final episode [of Season 19 when] I actually got called to go on for London, so I didn't get to extend my repertoire. I am literally coming in with the same knowledge that I came [into] Houston [with]. If you look at people like Amar or Sarah, they've had three or four years. [Actually,] Amar's had seven years because he won Season 13. [He was] continually developing different dishes by learning more about the dishes that are truly him. ... I can tell you right now, if I did "Top Chef" [Season] 30, it would probably be "Top Chef Universe." I have no idea; I would have a completely different set of dishes. ...