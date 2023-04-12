Wendy's Kicks Off National Roast Day By Taking Al Roker's Soul
Wendy's is again out here roasting anyone and everyone for National Roast Day – a holiday invented by the chain in 2018. In recent years, the fast food restaurant has become known not just for square burgers, but for throwing shade and clever clapbacks, especially on Wendy's Twitter account. Wendy's has roasted companies like Velveeta, Oreo, and McDonald's, and even individual Twitter users that got a little too sassy. This year, Wendy's has Al Roker on the menu. In a clip from "The Today Show," an animated Wendy's avatar can be seen excitedly announcing the holiday. Wendy starts with a zinger saying, "Al, before you ask — I'm not planning on running for president." She signs off with a kiss to the camera.
Apparently, there are more roasts to come. Wendy's fans can post a video on TikTok tagged #NationalRoastDay, and Wendy's will respond to a lucky few users with roasts between April 12 and April 14.
Why roast Al Roker?
This Wendy's Al Roker roast comes after an interview Roker had with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Roker, who is the chief White House correspondent for "The Today Show," seemingly pushed a bumbling Joe Biden to actually announce his plans to run for reelection.
Roker starts by asking Joe Biden, "Will you be taking part in the Easter Egg Rolls after 2024?" Biden dodges the question at first laughing and saying, "At least three or four more... maybe five. Maybe six!" Roker sees his chance and asks more pointedly, "Are you saying that you would be taking part in our upcoming election in 2024?" Biden tries to evade the question again, but after another little push from Roker, Biden says, "I plan on running Al, but we're not prepared to announce it yet." Well, Mr. President, it looks like you just did.