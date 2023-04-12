Wendy's Kicks Off National Roast Day By Taking Al Roker's Soul

Wendy's is again out here roasting anyone and everyone for National Roast Day – a holiday invented by the chain in 2018. In recent years, the fast food restaurant has become known not just for square burgers, but for throwing shade and clever clapbacks, especially on Wendy's Twitter account. Wendy's has roasted companies like Velveeta, Oreo, and McDonald's, and even individual Twitter users that got a little too sassy. This year, Wendy's has Al Roker on the menu. In a clip from "The Today Show," an animated Wendy's avatar can be seen excitedly announcing the holiday. Wendy starts with a zinger saying, "Al, before you ask — I'm not planning on running for president." She signs off with a kiss to the camera.

Apparently, there are more roasts to come. Wendy's fans can post a video on TikTok tagged #NationalRoastDay, and Wendy's will respond to a lucky few users with roasts between April 12 and April 14.