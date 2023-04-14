Stock Up - A Sriracha Shortage Is Coming

Huy Fong's huge Californian factory typically receives a whopping one hundred million pounds of peppers yearly to keep business booming for all its flavorful sauces. However, these numbers have taken a hit due to the consistent droughts in Mexico, which is where the company gets its supply of red jalapeño chilis. Thankfully, sriracha as we know it will not cease to exist due to this unfortunate circumstance. Huy Fong Foods didn't invent the stuff, after all. For now, you can stock up on Amazon while it's still available.

Fans can, of course, find other tasty hot sauce brands to spice up their meals until the rooster bottle makes a full return to shelves. Tabasco and Frank's Red Hot have their own sriracha varieties, and there are plenty of lesser-known brands you can try if you're feeling adventurous. Be sure to hit up your local Asian market to see what's in stock. Who knows, maybe you'll walk away with a new spicy favorite.

But if you aren't willing to risk a new purchase or decide that no other version can quite compare to Huy Fong's, there is another option. You can actually make your own sriracha easily, that is, if you can get your hands on red peppers yourself. Besides the chilis, you'll need garlic, vinegar, sugar, and salt, and the best part is that you can make it as spicy as you can stand.