A Woman Sent A Wedding Invitation To Chipotle (And Got A Response)

When TikTok user @ali.that.girl sent wedding invitations to her favorite brands, she was hoping to score a gift or two from willing companies. This effort began with her sending invites to the likes of Blue Bell Creameries, Dunkin', Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, and Coca-Cola, among others. Less than a month later, Chipotle was the first to mail in its response, but TikToker Ali wasn't exactly satisfied with the burrito-famous chain's letter (via TikTok).

Enclosed in a Chipotle-themed card was a folded piece of paper, which described Chipotle's donation policies and effectively declined her request for free food. The corporation explained that it only donates to non-profit organizations, deeming her wedding off the table. "No free burrito bowl for me," Ali said disappointedly, urging those with the same idea to steer clear of Chipotle. However, on April 1, she shared to TikTok a response from another requested brand, Blue Bell. This time, she was much luckier, proving that the prospect of sending wedding invitations to food companies can actually pay off from time to time.