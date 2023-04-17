McDonald's Is Making Some Small (But Mighty) Changes To Its Hamburgers

Even the biggest burger snobs in the world can't deny the nostalgia and deliciousness of a classic McDonald's burger. The burger chain didn't invent the cheeseburger, but offerings like the Big Mac and its classic Double Cheeseburger continue to be among the most popular items on its menu. McDonald's has only made small changes to menu items since its first restaurants opened in the 1940s. The most recent change happened in 2018 when the company announced it would remove artificial preservatives and flavors from its items. In 2023, McDonald's is making some big changes, specifically to its burgers.

According to Cision PR Newswire, McDonald's plans to release its "best burgers ever" to the masses in select cities, with the changes going nationwide by the end of 2024. The new changes include adding white onions to burgers while the patties cook, resulting in a more caramelized flavor punch. Buns will be toasted golden brown, and the cheese is guaranteed to be ooey, gooey, and meltier than ever via new cooking processes. For the Big Mac, each burger will contain even more Mac sauce than before, which is a win for sauce lovers. The new changes have already rolled out in Australia, Canada, and Belgium — and are ready to land stateside in select locations, too.