32% Of People Want An International Costco Food Court Item In The U.S.- Mashed Survey

The Costco food court is an essential part of the entire Costco experience. After you've wended your way through the store, tried all the samples, waited in line to check out (and probably bought more than you really needed), a stop at the food court before leaving is a must. Maybe you grab a hot dog or perhaps you snag a pizza to take home to the kids (and if you have trouble making up your mind, we've ranked every Costco food court item).

But did you know that not all Costco food court menus are the same across stores? The offerings depend on the location of the store, with different menus for different countries. There is a whole world of Costco food court treats out there that aren't available in the United States. But what if they were? Which international Costco snack would you want?

We asked that very question in a Mashed survey on our YouTube channel, and out of more than 8,000 respondents a whopping 32% voted for the Korean BBQ beef bake that can be found at Costco food courts in England, Japan, and South Korea. Based on the popular Chicken Bake, the beef bake is a bulgogi-style skirt steak with onions, mozzarella, and Caesar dressing, rolled in pizza dough and topped with parmesan before being baked.