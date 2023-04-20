The World's Largest Box Of Chocolates Is Here And We're Calling Dibs On A Piece
Birthdays and large desserts make a good pair, and to drive that point home, Russell Stover celebrated its 100-year anniversary by breaking a world record. On April 17, 2023, the chocolatiers unveiled a 30-feet, 4.5-inch-wide by 15-feet, 5-inch-tall box of chocolates that emulated the look of its classic assorted gift box. Each piece of chocolate weighed between 11 and 38 pounds, equaling 5,616 total pounds of candy in a 2,300-pound box. To make this possible, Russell Stover took over Kansas City's Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Russell Stover's new accomplishment effectively knocked Thorntons from the top. In April 2008, the U.K.-based company was crowned for submitting 3,725 pounds of chocolate in a 16-feet, 6-inch-long by 11-feet, 2-inch-wide box. However, Thorntons is still the owner of the Guinness World Record for largest chocolate bar. Accomplished in 2011 in Derbyshire, the bar was a whopping 12,770 pounds.
Though the record ceremony has concluded, Russell Stover has enough plans up its chocolate wrapper to commemorate its 100th birthday for the whole year.
A tour offers the chance to land a piece
Russell Stover's birthday party is barely getting started. According to its Centennial Celebrations website page, the brand will soon be offering sweepstakes for a chance to win $100,000. It's also releasing branded merch, such as 100-anniversary chocolate boxes and T-shirts. Furthermore, Russell Stover is going on tour. Shortly after summer concludes, a company-themed delivery truck will be making its rounds across America, giving out goodies at each stop. Another perk? If you spot the truck in action, you may land an actual piece of the world's largest box of chocolate.
The truck is sure to be a hit with Instagram fans, who are taking to the record's announcement post to ask how to purchase a piece. "Are you selling this and if so for how much. And yes I am asking for a friend," one poster wrote. Regardless of who the request was for, they will have a chance to land a piece so long as they pay proper attention. According to the website, dates and locations will be posted in advance.