The World's Largest Box Of Chocolates Is Here And We're Calling Dibs On A Piece

Birthdays and large desserts make a good pair, and to drive that point home, Russell Stover celebrated its 100-year anniversary by breaking a world record. On April 17, 2023, the chocolatiers unveiled a 30-feet, 4.5-inch-wide by 15-feet, 5-inch-tall box of chocolates that emulated the look of its classic assorted gift box. Each piece of chocolate weighed between 11 and 38 pounds, equaling 5,616 total pounds of candy in a 2,300-pound box. To make this possible, Russell Stover took over Kansas City's Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Russell Stover's new accomplishment effectively knocked Thorntons from the top. In April 2008, the U.K.-based company was crowned for submitting 3,725 pounds of chocolate in a 16-feet, 6-inch-long by 11-feet, 2-inch-wide box. However, Thorntons is still the owner of the Guinness World Record for largest chocolate bar. Accomplished in 2011 in Derbyshire, the bar was a whopping 12,770 pounds.

Though the record ceremony has concluded, Russell Stover has enough plans up its chocolate wrapper to commemorate its 100th birthday for the whole year.