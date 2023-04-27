We Would Totally Sign Up For Halo Top's Gym That's Filled With Ice Cream And Pillow Fights

Although the world knows Halo Top best for its ice cream, the company has also been venturing into the realm of fitness. According to the Halo Top Goal Getter website, "Goal chasing is always more successful when you treat yourself along the way." Makes sense, right?

To encourage its customers to get active, Halo Top launched an ice cream-inspired workout collection in late 2022, including weights, yoga mats, and coolers. Even better, Halo Top is now hosting a traveling "no work workout" gym. The pop-up gym is free and open to the public, offering eight activities and, of course, ice cream as a reward for those who complete the workout.

The gym has already stopped in New York City and will be in Chicago from April 28-30. In May, the gym will travel to Phoenix and Los Angeles. All that being said, what kinds of activities does the "no work workout" include, and what types of ice cream are offered as rewards?