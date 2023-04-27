Starbucks' Customer Star Debt, Explained

There are plenty of companies out there with reward programs that offer perks if you spend a little at their locations. However, in a particularly peculiar case with mega coffee mainstay Starbucks, they have actually placed some customers' reward cards in the red. On April 24, a customer shared on Twitter that "Starbucks accidentally gave me enough stars for a free drink but they caught the error and now they're making me work off my star debt ... just big and greedy."

The user shared two distinct screenshots of their Starbucks Star balance, which actually displays a negative star balance. For those not in the know, Starbucks Reward members can earn a certain number of stars depending on how they choose to pay — for example, if you use your Starbucks Card you get 2 stars for every $1 spent — or through Promotional Bonus Star Offers and partnership programs. But how exactly did this reward member find themselves in star debt?