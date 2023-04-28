A Fresh Sushi Bar Could Be Coming To A Costco Near You

If there is one thing that Costco fanatics are known for, it's immediately picking up on any changes the beloved chain makes to its offerings. Case in point — an eagle-eyed Costco shopper snapped a pic of a sushi bar sign that sent the Costco Reddit thread into a tizzy.

The sign was posted above one of the refrigerated cases and read, "Please excuse our dust. Kirkland Signature sushi coming soon." Another Redditor noted that they had seen the same sign at their Costco in the Bay Area. That's right, this is not a drill. Fresh sushi could soon be coming to a Costco near you.

Costco has sold premade sushi before, to mixed results. The quality of the sushi that the store previously offered has come under fire from some consumers in social media posts. By switching to a fresh sushi bar and preparing rolls, sashimi, and the like under the store's beloved Kirkland Signature brand, Costco might be able to steal the sushi crown from Sam's Club, which has sushi chefs rolling fresh sushi in-store each day and generally gets rave reviews from consumers.