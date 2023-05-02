Cinco De Mayo 2023 Giveaway: Lobos 1707 And Old El Paso Want To Give You Tequila And Tacos

With Cinco de Mayo quickly approaching, it's time to stock up on tequila and taco fixings. Fortunately, our sister site Tasting Table has collaborated with Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso to get the Cinco de Mayo fiestas off on the right foot. Yes, we're talking about a giveaway. Although the real party will take place at Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida, with performances by Cortes and Slugg, the Tasting Table giveaway will send 10 readers their very own Cinco de Mayo taco kit.

As you might have guessed, the kit includes products from both Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso. Those who win a Lobos 1707 x Old El Paso taco and tequila kit will receive a bottle of Lobos Joven tequila, as well as two glasses, a cocktail shaker, and a collector's box, in total worth $250. Old El Paso's half of the kit includes taco seasonings, sauces, and tortillas (both hard and soft), plus recipe inspirational cards. But how do you enter for your chance to win?