Cinco De Mayo 2023 Giveaway: Lobos 1707 And Old El Paso Want To Give You Tequila And Tacos
With Cinco de Mayo quickly approaching, it's time to stock up on tequila and taco fixings. Fortunately, our sister site Tasting Table has collaborated with Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso to get the Cinco de Mayo fiestas off on the right foot. Yes, we're talking about a giveaway. Although the real party will take place at Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida, with performances by Cortes and Slugg, the Tasting Table giveaway will send 10 readers their very own Cinco de Mayo taco kit.
As you might have guessed, the kit includes products from both Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso. Those who win a Lobos 1707 x Old El Paso taco and tequila kit will receive a bottle of Lobos Joven tequila, as well as two glasses, a cocktail shaker, and a collector's box, in total worth $250. Old El Paso's half of the kit includes taco seasonings, sauces, and tortillas (both hard and soft), plus recipe inspirational cards. But how do you enter for your chance to win?
How to enter the Tasting Table x Lobos x Old El Paso giveaway
If a box full of tequila and tacos (well, taco ingredients) sounds like your idea of a good time, you're in luck — it's never been easier to win such a box. First, retweet Tasting Table's giveaway announcement, then be sure to follow Tasting Table, Mashed, and Daily Meal on Twitter. It's as easy as that.
🚨GIVEAWAY TIME! We're giving away🔟Taco & Tequila kits to🔟lucky winners. All you have to do is follow @TastingTable, @thedailymeal, and @MashedHQ, and RT this tweet for a chance to win (more details below). @oldelpaso @Lobos1707 @kingjames pic.twitter.com/MIUx6sfgyj
— Tasting Table (@TastingTable) May 2, 2023
You have until 11:59 P.M. EST on May 5 to take advantage of this opportunity to win the limited edition Lobos 1707 x Old El Paso kit. Taco 'bout exciting, right? Should you happen to be one of the 10 winners, you will be asked to submit a photo ID to confirm you are 25 or older and live in the U.S. Only after Lobos confirms your ID will your kit be mailed out. Happy tequila-sipping!
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.