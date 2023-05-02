Fans Told Mashed What Their Favorite Chick-Fil-A Sauce Was - Exclusive Survey

Chicken nuggets on their own can be kind of boring, even if they are the decidedly superior kind produced by Chick-fil-A. That, however, is why dipping sauces exist, and luckily America's fast-food favorite is not lacking in the dipping department since the menu currently offers seven such sauces. In our ongoing attempt to keep a finger on the pulse of the fast-food consumer, Mashed recently posted yet another of our patented polls asking the million-dollar question: What's your go-to Chick-fil-A dipping sauce? We offered a choice of five — Chick-fil-A sauce, garden herb ranch sauce, honey mustard sauce, Polynesian sauce, and zesty Buffalo sauce. Around 7,600 people took the time to answer.

The overwhelming favorite, chosen by 53% of our poll respondents, is the chain's signature Chick-fil-A sauce. This condiment is essentially honey mustard dressing mixed with barbecue sauce, plus perhaps a mystery ingredient or two. (Chick-fil-A has said that ranch dressing is a third ingredient, but it might just be trolling us.) So popular is this sauce that the internet is awash in copycat recipes (here's ours), but you can also buy Chick-fil-A's version in supermarkets or just keep swiping extra tubs of the stuff whenever you drop by the restaurant.