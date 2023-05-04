The Weeknd And Blue Bottle Collab Reveres Ethiopian Coffee Traditions

Music artist Abel Tesfaye, who performs under the name The Weeknd, and Blue Bottle Coffee are coming together to launch a new coffee project that's close to the singer's heart. Blue Bottle is known for creating limited-time coffees under its "Exceedingly Rare" banner such as the release of only 850 tins of coffee from a Colombian bean. Now, they're partnering with The Weeknd to highlight the artist's Ethiopian heritage. In a press release, Blue Bottle Coffee announced the product line, Samra Origins, named in honor of Tesfaye's mother.

The first product in the line will be the Exceedingly Rare Ethiopia Wolde Faye Koricha COE #7. Produced by Wolde Faye Koricha, this coffee is made in a traditional process where the beans are sun-dried and has the "classic notes of fresh fruit and bright florals" characteristic of this region. The 100-gram tins will be available online on May 9 for $65 each. Coffee enthusiasts can sign up ahead of time via a waitlist.

The collaboration isn't ending there, as The Weeknd plans to release another blend similar to what his mother might fix at home. For the first Samra Origins blend, the singer and his mother personally handpicked the brew.