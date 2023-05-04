The British Chinese Food TikTok Controversy Explained

When you think of Chinese takeout, you might imagine a fold-up paper box overflowing with sweet and spicy kung pao chicken, beef and broccoli, or veggie-packed lo mein noodles. That is, if you're American. If you're British, your meal will look a little different. Your food will usually arrive in Tupperware containers, for starters, which you'll then decant onto your plate. You might have ordered crispy chili beef, fried chicken balls, egg fried rice, and, to the horror of everyone across the pond, salt and pepper chips (aka fries). All topped off with a generous drenching of bright yellow curry sauce.

If this sight seems unusual to you, you're not alone. Over the past few days, American confusion surrounding British Chinese food has dominated TikTok's For You page for users in both countries, with videos tagged #chinesetakeaway amassing over 290 million views. Many of these videos involve Americans expressing outrage over the "dry" and "beige" nature of the cuisine. But it's not just the content of British Chinese food that is perplexing those outside of the country — it's the way it's referred to. Instead of saying they're ordering "takeout," Brits usually say they're ordering "a Chinese." It's this phrasing that has offended and confused some Americans, which has in turn led to Brits explaining where the slang originated from.