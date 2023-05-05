Harry Potter Alumni Emma Watson Joins The Realm Of Celebrity Liquor Brands

Actor Emma Watson is probably best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" films, but she has also been an outspoken activist and advocate for feminist efforts and gender equality around the world. Now, Watson is making her foray into an entirely different field, that of liquor production. She joins the likes of other celebrities who partner with liquor production companies to create their own unique brands, including Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, Vera Wang's Party Prosecco, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Tequila, and Snoop Dogg's Indoggo gin.

Watson is partnering with her brother Alex, who has experience working in the industry, to produce a unique kind of gin made from a grape spirit base that they are calling Renais Gin. The siblings' gin company comes on the heels of their father's success in the wine industry. He planted and opened the Domaine Watson vineyards where he grows an award-winning Chablis.

The whole idea behind the gin is that rather than grain, it is made from French grape skins and lees, and mixed with linden flowers, cubeb berries, acacia honey, and juniper. "It certainly isn't the easiest way to go about making a gin. I wanted to do something that no one had ever done," said Alex (via Decanter).