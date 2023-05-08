Burger King Is Turning Its Whopper Red In Honor Of Spider-Man

Burger King sells about 2.1 billion Whoppers — the chain's top-selling, most recognizable item by far — each year, per Zippia. Although the flame-grilled burger has been around for over six decades, that doesn't mean it hasn't gotten any updates. The last 20 years alone have seen a barbecue-flavored Texas Whopper, a meat-free Impossible Whopper, and even a Halloween Whopper with a pitch-black bun. Now, there's a new themed burger coming to the menu to promote a certain friendly neighborhood hero.

"Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" is hitting theaters this summer, and Burger King is marking its release by turning its Whopper buns red and speckling them with black sesame seeds (the colors of Miles Morales' Spider-Man suit) for a limited time. Named the "Spider-Verse" Whopper, according to a press release, the burger will have Swiss cheese, white onions, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and tomatoes, with customizations available upon request. The themed Whoppers will be served at participating Burger King locations across the U.S. from May 15 through June 21.