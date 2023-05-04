Burger King's Massive Store Closure, Explained

Burger King has had an eventful year. Donning a shiny new crown with a revamped image, the franchise has set out to surf the tide of the tumultuous fast food market with renewed determination. Menu changes, a catchy new ad campaign, and hundreds of millions of dollars poured into modernization have rounded out the efforts to climb the ladder of U.S. consumers' plentiful fast food options. However, as the company buckles down to fight its competition, it is forced to reckon with a new slew of closures.

Burger King has already netted a loss of 124 units in 2023. So far, 26 of this year's closures have come in Michigan, where Burger King's parent company Restaurant Brands International terminated an agreement with franchisee EYM King in March (via Restaurant Business). Additionally, two major franchisees, Toms King and Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, declared bankruptcy earlier this year. As the company assesses its current situation, it's likely that closures will continue to mount.

In a call discussing first-quarter earnings, Josh Kobza, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, projected that these numbers would grow significantly, remarking that by year's end, the franchise could close as many as 400 restaurants (via Restaurant Dive). Though he indicated uncertainty in the final count, this already signals a departure from BK's usual numbers of around 200 closures per year (2019 and 2020 combined saw under 350 closings).