Cholula, At Long Last, Is Branching Out From Its Beloved Hot Sauce Bottle
Always easy to spot at your local Mexican eatery or even diner with its wooden top, Cholula is one of the most popular hot sauces in America. The brand has been sold in America for over 30 years, but it has even older roots: The hot sauce is inspired by a century-old family recipe and is named after a Mexican city that's nearly 3,000 years old. Now, in 2023, Cholula is spreading its wings outside the realm of bottled sauces.
According to a recent press release, Cholula (which is owned by spice company McCormick) has announced it's releasing a new selection of taco seasonings and jars of salsa. The salsa will come in three varieties: Cholula Original Salsa, Cholula Salsa Verde, and Cholula Smoky Chipotle. The taco seasonings have three different flavors as well: Cholula Original, Cholula Smokey Chipotle, and Cholula Chili Garlic. Both new products are already available in stores nationwide, so for those wanting to try them with their tacos, burritos, or whatever other foods that pair nicely with hot sauce and other such condiments, you won't have to wait.
Wear your spice (and eat it, too)
Along with these two new items, Cholula is also going to be releasing a limited-edition line of streetwear from UPRISERS, which is no stranger to making clothing in partnership with food brands (the company currently sells a Panda Express collection). The press release notes there will be more information about the upcoming merchandise at a later date. Also, the brand's other recent release, Cholula Reserve Tequila and Lime Hot Sauce, is already on store shelves. Fans of Cholula's hot sauce had their own reactions to the news of these new salsas and taco seasonings.
On Twitter, commenters were open about their interest in the new products. "I'd love to try these. Where are they available?", said one, while another more well-informed shopper posted a photo of their recent acquisition. "In the fridge already," they proclaimed. Others were less reserved: "Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaat!" commented one user, and another simply tweeted the looking-eyes emoji, signaling their intense curiosity (or lust, who's to say). We're looking forward to trying out these new salsas and taco seasonings ourselves and seeing how they stack up to the fiery competition.