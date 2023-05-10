Cholula, At Long Last, Is Branching Out From Its Beloved Hot Sauce Bottle

Always easy to spot at your local Mexican eatery or even diner with its wooden top, Cholula is one of the most popular hot sauces in America. The brand has been sold in America for over 30 years, but it has even older roots: The hot sauce is inspired by a century-old family recipe and is named after a Mexican city that's nearly 3,000 years old. Now, in 2023, Cholula is spreading its wings outside the realm of bottled sauces.

According to a recent press release, Cholula (which is owned by spice company McCormick) has announced it's releasing a new selection of taco seasonings and jars of salsa. The salsa will come in three varieties: Cholula Original Salsa, Cholula Salsa Verde, and Cholula Smoky Chipotle. The taco seasonings have three different flavors as well: Cholula Original, Cholula Smokey Chipotle, and Cholula Chili Garlic. Both new products are already available in stores nationwide, so for those wanting to try them with their tacos, burritos, or whatever other foods that pair nicely with hot sauce and other such condiments, you won't have to wait.