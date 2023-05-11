You Can Apparently Survive On Wine And Lollipops For 5 Days

Don't try this at home, folks, but — in case you were wondering — you really can live on just candy and wine, at least for a few days. That's one of the key takeaways from the terrifying experience that 48-year-old Lillian Ip recently lived through in Australia.

According to 9News, Ip, from Cheltenham in Melbourne, was on her way to visit her mother when she took a wrong turn in a dense bush area near Bright, hours away from her home. When she tried to turn around, per NBC News, Ip got stuck in the mud, and due to physical limitations, she was unable to walk to the nearest town and waited for days in the hopes that she'd be rescued. By the fourth day, she had almost given up, going so far as to write a goodbye note to her family, telling them not to cry over her. But the next day, miraculously, she was rescued.

Ip hadn't expected anything more than a short trip when she originally took off, so she didn't have supplies of food or water with her. The only things she had to eat while stranded alone were some lollipops she'd brought along, a single juice box, and a bottle of wine she'd bought to give to her mother. The kicker? She doesn't drink.