This Is Consumers' Favorite Candy, According To A New Survey

Imagine being the proverbial kid in the candy store. Your allowance is tucked away in your pocket and you plan to spend the whole thing on your favorite sweets. Life is good. The biggest conundrum you face is deciding exactly what candies you'll buy. And judging from the stack of choices in front of you, you may be there a while.

Maybe you could take the advice of other candy lovers. The folks north of the 49th parallel have a penchant for Kit Kat and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, with the peanut buttery circles being Canada's top choice in 2021, per Candy Club. The citizens of jolly old England prefer Cadbury Dairy Milk, while Germans enjoy a Milka milk chocolate bar best. If you're considering something in the hard candy category, according to Statista, America's favorite is Jolly Rancher with Werther's Original coming in second. America's top chewy candy (without chocolate) in 2017 was Skittles.

While this information is interesting, it isn't exactly making your decisions any easier. Perhaps, knowing which candy is America's overall favorite will help narrow down your choice.