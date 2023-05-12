Fans Told Mashed Their All-Time Favorite Liquor - Exclusive Survey

When it comes to drinking liquor, people can be very particular about their drink of choice. While some prefer cocktails and mixers, others prefer to just drink things straight. Then there's the endless debate about the actual type of alcohol in question, which some argue says a lot about your personality. Whether you have a penchant for rum on tropical vacations or love dancing with a glass of Tequila in your hand, everyone has a favorite liquor.

In a poll, on Mashed's YouTube page, we asked our readers what their all-time favorite liquor "for mixing and sipping" was. Over 12,000 people responded, and with 35% of the vote, it's clear that whiskey/Bourbon is many people's preferred liquor. However, nearly as many people were as passionate about vodka, with the smooth no-frills liquor coming in at 28%. Meanwhile, rum and Tequila both had a respectable run, with 16% and 15% of our readers preferring those two. Finally, gin folks, we're sorry — try to keep things classy on the sidelines. Gin only received 7% of the votes.

Why do people prefer whiskey more than any other spirit? Well, it's in part due to the large number of variants across the world.